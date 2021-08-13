Trending:
Nashville SC faces DC United in conference play

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 3:05 am
DC United (8-7-3) vs. Nashville SC (6-2-10)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -107, DC United +301, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United visits Nashville SC in Eastern Conference action.

Nashville SC put together an 8-7-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home games. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 3-6-2 on the road a season ago. DC United scored 25 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Walker Zimmerman.

DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Donovan Pines.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

