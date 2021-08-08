Nathan, López help Earthquakes beat LAFC 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif.; (AP) — Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso and Javier López each scored to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Sunday night.

Cristian Espinoza had two assists for San Jose (5-7-6).

Nathan opened the scoring in the 11th minute and López doubled the advantage for the Earthquakes in the 28th.

An own goal in the 39th minute trimmed LAFC’s deficit to 2-1.

The Earthquakes have won their last three matches against LAFC after losing each of the first five meetings.

San Jose is undefeated, with two wins, in its last seven matches (W1 D5 L0).

López, who has five goals this season, scored in his second consecutive game.

