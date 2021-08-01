All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|55
|49
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|52
|53
|.495
|3½
|Atlanta
|52
|54
|.491
|4
|Washington
|49
|56
|.467
|6½
|Miami
|44
|61
|.419
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|63
|43
|.594
|_
|Cincinnati
|56
|50
|.528
|7
|St. Louis
|53
|52
|.505
|9½
|Chicago
|51
|56
|.477
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|65
|.381
|22½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|65
|39
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|63
|43
|.594
|3
|San Diego
|60
|47
|.561
|6½
|Colorado
|46
|59
|.438
|19½
|Arizona
|33
|72
|.314
|32½
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 8, Houston 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2
Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 3
Colorado 5, San Diego 3
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5) at Arizona (Widener 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
