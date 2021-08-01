On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 55 49 .529 _
Philadelphia 52 53 .495
Atlanta 52 54 .491 4
Washington 49 56 .467
Miami 44 61 .419 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 63 43 .594 _
Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7
St. Louis 53 52 .505
Chicago 51 56 .477 12½
Pittsburgh 40 65 .381 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 65 39 .625 _
Los Angeles 63 43 .594 3
San Diego 60 47 .561
Colorado 46 59 .438 19½
Arizona 33 72 .314 32½

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Houston 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 3

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5) at Arizona (Widener 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

