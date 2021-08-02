Trending:
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 55 49 .529 _
Philadelphia 52 53 .495
Atlanta 52 54 .491 4
Washington 49 56 .467
Miami 44 61 .419 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 63 43 .594 _
Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7
St. Louis 53 52 .505
Chicago 51 56 .477 12½
Pittsburgh 40 65 .381 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 66 39 .629 _
Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3
San Diego 61 47 .565
Colorado 46 60 .434 20½
Arizona 33 73 .311 33½

___

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

San Francisco 5, Houston 3

San Diego 8, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 13, Arizona 0

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

