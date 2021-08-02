All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|55
|49
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|52
|53
|.495
|3½
|Atlanta
|52
|54
|.491
|4
|Washington
|49
|56
|.467
|6½
|Miami
|44
|61
|.419
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|63
|43
|.594
|_
|Cincinnati
|56
|50
|.528
|7
|St. Louis
|53
|52
|.505
|9½
|Chicago
|51
|56
|.477
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|65
|.381
|22½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|66
|39
|.629
|_
|Los Angeles
|64
|43
|.598
|3
|San Diego
|61
|47
|.565
|6½
|Colorado
|46
|60
|.434
|20½
|Arizona
|33
|73
|.311
|33½
___
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
San Francisco 5, Houston 3
San Diego 8, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 13, Arizona 0
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
