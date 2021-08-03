On Air: Federal Insights
National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 55 50 .524 _
Philadelphia 53 53 .500
Atlanta 52 54 .491
Washington 49 57 .462
Miami 45 61 .425 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 64 43 .598 _
Cincinnati 56 50 .528
St. Louis 53 52 .505 10
Chicago 51 56 .477 13
Pittsburgh 40 66 .377 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 67 39 .632 _
Los Angeles 64 43 .598
San Diego 61 47 .565 7
Colorado 46 60 .434 21
Arizona 33 74 .308 34½

___

Monday’s Games

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 11, Arizona 8, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-4) at Washington (Espino 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Miami (Thompson 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at St. Louis (Happ 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-6), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 9-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

