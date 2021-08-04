All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|55
|51
|.519
|_
|Philadelphia
|54
|53
|.505
|1½
|Atlanta
|53
|54
|.495
|2½
|Washington
|49
|58
|.458
|6½
|Miami
|46
|61
|.430
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|65
|44
|.596
|_
|Cincinnati
|57
|51
|.528
|7½
|St. Louis
|53
|53
|.500
|10½
|Chicago
|51
|57
|.472
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|67
|.380
|23½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|67
|40
|.626
|_
|Los Angeles
|64
|44
|.593
|3½
|San Diego
|62
|48
|.564
|6½
|Colorado
|47
|60
|.439
|20
|Arizona
|34
|74
|.315
|33½
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1
Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
Arizona 3, San Francisco 1
San Diego 8, Oakland 1
Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Muller 2-3) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
