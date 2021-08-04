Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 55 51 .519 _
Philadelphia 54 53 .505
Atlanta 53 54 .495
Washington 49 58 .458
Miami 46 61 .430

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 44 .596 _
Cincinnati 57 51 .528
St. Louis 53 53 .500 10½
Chicago 51 57 .472 13½
Pittsburgh 41 67 .380 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 67 40 .626 _
Los Angeles 64 44 .593
San Diego 62 48 .564
Colorado 47 60 .439 20
Arizona 34 74 .315 33½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

Arizona 3, San Francisco 1

San Diego 8, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Muller 2-3) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

