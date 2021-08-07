All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|57
|53
|.518
|_
|New York
|56
|53
|.514
|½
|Atlanta
|56
|54
|.509
|1
|Washington
|49
|61
|.445
|8
|Miami
|47
|63
|.427
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|66
|44
|.600
|_
|Cincinnati
|59
|51
|.536
|7
|St. Louis
|54
|55
|.495
|11½
|Chicago
|52
|59
|.468
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|69
|.373
|25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|69
|41
|.627
|_
|Los Angeles
|65
|45
|.591
|4
|San Diego
|62
|49
|.559
|7½
|Colorado
|49
|61
|.445
|20
|Arizona
|35
|76
|.315
|34½
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
Colorado 14, Miami 2
Arizona 8, San Diego 5
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-10) at Atlanta (Fried 8-7), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments