Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _
Atlanta 57 55 .509 2
New York 56 55 .505
Washington 50 62 .446 9
Miami 47 65 .420 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 66 46 .589 _
Cincinnati 61 51 .545 5
St. Louis 55 55 .500 10
Chicago 52 60 .464 14
Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 71 41 .634 _
Los Angeles 66 45 .595
San Diego 63 49 .563 8
Colorado 51 61 .455 20
Arizona 35 77 .313 36

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 7, Miami 4

San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 13, Miami 8

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

