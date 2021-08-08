All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|59
|53
|.527
|_
|Atlanta
|57
|55
|.509
|2
|New York
|56
|55
|.505
|2½
|Washington
|50
|62
|.446
|9
|Miami
|47
|65
|.420
|12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Cincinnati
|61
|51
|.545
|5
|St. Louis
|55
|55
|.500
|10
|Chicago
|52
|60
|.464
|14
|Pittsburgh
|41
|71
|.366
|25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|71
|41
|.634
|_
|Los Angeles
|66
|45
|.595
|4½
|San Diego
|63
|49
|.563
|8
|Colorado
|51
|61
|.455
|20
|Arizona
|35
|77
|.313
|36
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 7, Miami 4
San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings
San Diego 6, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4
Colorado 13, Miami 8
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments