Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _
Atlanta 57 55 .509 2
New York 56 55 .505
Washington 50 62 .446 9
Miami 47 66 .416 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 66 46 .589 _
Cincinnati 61 52 .540
St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½
Chicago 52 61 .460 14½
Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 71 41 .634 _
Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4
San Diego 65 49 .570 7
Colorado 51 61 .455 20
Arizona 35 78 .310 36½

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 8, Miami 3

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Weathers 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 10-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 9-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

