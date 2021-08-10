All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|59
|53
|.527
|_
|Atlanta
|57
|55
|.509
|2
|New York
|56
|55
|.505
|2½
|Washington
|50
|62
|.446
|9
|Miami
|47
|66
|.416
|12½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Cincinnati
|61
|52
|.540
|5½
|St. Louis
|55
|56
|.495
|10½
|Chicago
|52
|61
|.460
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|71
|.366
|25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|71
|41
|.634
|_
|Los Angeles
|67
|45
|.598
|4
|San Diego
|65
|49
|.570
|7
|Colorado
|51
|61
|.455
|20
|Arizona
|35
|78
|.310
|36½
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 8, Miami 3
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Weathers 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 10-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 9-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
