Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 59 54 .522 _
Atlanta 58 55 .513 1
New York 56 55 .505 2
Washington 50 62 .446
Miami 47 67 .412 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 68 46 .596 _
Cincinnati 61 53 .535 7
St. Louis 56 56 .500 11
Chicago 52 63 .452 16½
Pittsburgh 41 72 .363 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 72 41 .637 _
Los Angeles 68 45 .602 4
San Diego 66 49 .574 7
Colorado 51 62 .451 21
Arizona 35 79 .307 37½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Houston 5, Colorado 0

San Francisco 8, Arizona 7

San Diego 6, Miami 5

Washington at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Fedde 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-11), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 5:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-6) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 10-8) at San Francisco (Webb 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

