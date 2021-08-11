All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|59
|54
|.522
|_
|Atlanta
|58
|55
|.513
|1
|New York
|56
|55
|.505
|2
|Washington
|50
|62
|.446
|8½
|Miami
|47
|67
|.412
|12½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|68
|46
|.596
|_
|Cincinnati
|61
|53
|.535
|7
|St. Louis
|56
|56
|.500
|11
|Chicago
|52
|63
|.452
|16½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|72
|.363
|26½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|72
|41
|.637
|_
|Los Angeles
|68
|45
|.602
|4
|San Diego
|66
|49
|.574
|7
|Colorado
|51
|62
|.451
|21
|Arizona
|35
|79
|.307
|37½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Houston 5, Colorado 0
San Francisco 8, Arizona 7
San Diego 6, Miami 5
Washington at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Fedde 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-11), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 5:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-6) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 10-8) at San Francisco (Webb 5-3), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments