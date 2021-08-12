On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 59 55 .518 _
Philadelphia 59 55 .518 _
New York 57 55 .509 1
Washington 50 63 .442
Miami 48 67 .417 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 69 46 .600 _
Cincinnati 61 54 .530 8
St. Louis 57 56 .504 11
Chicago 52 64 .448 17½
Pittsburgh 41 73 .360 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 73 41 .640 _
Los Angeles 69 45 .605 4
San Diego 66 50 .569 8
Colorado 51 63 .447 22
Arizona 35 80 .304 38½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Colorado 1

Miami 7, San Diego 0

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7, 1st game

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6, 11 innings

San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

        Read more: Sports News

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 10-4) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 9-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-12) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts