All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|60
|55
|.522
|_
|New York
|59
|55
|.518
|½
|Atlanta
|59
|56
|.513
|1
|Washington
|50
|65
|.435
|10
|Miami
|48
|67
|.417
|12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|70
|46
|.603
|_
|Cincinnati
|62
|54
|.534
|8
|St. Louis
|58
|56
|.509
|11
|Chicago
|52
|65
|.444
|18½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|74
|.357
|28½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|74
|41
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|69
|46
|.600
|5
|San Diego
|66
|51
|.564
|9
|Colorado
|51
|64
|.443
|23
|Arizona
|36
|80
|.310
|38½
___
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 17, Chicago Cubs 4
Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 3
San Francisco 7, Colorado 0
Arizona 12, San Diego 3
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (Moore 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
