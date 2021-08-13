On Air: Agency in Focus
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 60 55 .522 _
New York 59 55 .518 ½
Atlanta 59 56 .513 1
Washington 50 65 .435 10
Miami 48 67 .417 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 70 46 .603 _
Cincinnati 62 54 .534 8
St. Louis 58 56 .509 11
Chicago 52 65 .444 18½
Pittsburgh 41 74 .357 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 74 41 .643 _
Los Angeles 69 46 .600 5
San Diego 66 51 .564 9
Colorado 51 64 .443 23
Arizona 36 80 .310 38½

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 17, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 3

San Francisco 7, Colorado 0

Arizona 12, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (Moore 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

