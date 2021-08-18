On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 64 56 .533 _
Philadelphia 61 58 .513
New York 59 60 .496
Washington 51 68 .429 12½
Miami 51 69 .425 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 73 47 .608 _
Cincinnati 65 57 .533 9
St. Louis 61 57 .517 11
Chicago 54 69 .439 20½
Pittsburgh 42 78 .350 31

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 78 42 .650 _
Los Angeles 74 46 .617 4
San Diego 67 55 .549 12
Colorado 54 66 .450 24
Arizona 39 81 .325 39

___

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1

Washington 12, Toronto 6

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-7) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

