East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|64
|56
|.533
|_
|Philadelphia
|61
|58
|.513
|2½
|New York
|59
|60
|.496
|4½
|Washington
|51
|68
|.429
|12½
|Miami
|51
|69
|.425
|13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|73
|47
|.608
|_
|Cincinnati
|65
|57
|.533
|9
|St. Louis
|61
|57
|.517
|11
|Chicago
|54
|69
|.439
|20½
|Pittsburgh
|42
|78
|.350
|31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|78
|42
|.650
|_
|Los Angeles
|74
|46
|.617
|4
|San Diego
|67
|55
|.549
|12
|Colorado
|54
|66
|.450
|24
|Arizona
|39
|81
|.325
|39
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1
Washington 12, Toronto 6
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0
Colorado 7, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-7) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-12), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
