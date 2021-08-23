Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 56 .548 _
Philadelphia 63 61 .508 5
New York 61 63 .492 7
Washington 53 70 .431 14½
Miami 51 74 .408 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _
Cincinnati 69 57 .548
St. Louis 63 60 .512 12
Chicago 54 72 .429 22½
Pittsburgh 44 80 .355 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 80 44 .645 _
Los Angeles 78 47 .624
San Diego 68 58 .540 13
Colorado 57 67 .460 23
Arizona 42 83 .336 38½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 3

Arizona 8, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 4

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-13), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Long 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-8) at Miami (Luzardo 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

