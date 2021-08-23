All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|56
|.548
|_
|Philadelphia
|63
|61
|.508
|5
|New York
|61
|63
|.492
|7
|Washington
|53
|70
|.431
|14½
|Miami
|51
|74
|.408
|17½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|76
|49
|.608
|_
|Cincinnati
|69
|57
|.548
|7½
|St. Louis
|63
|60
|.512
|12
|Chicago
|54
|72
|.429
|22½
|Pittsburgh
|44
|80
|.355
|31½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|80
|44
|.645
|_
|Los Angeles
|78
|47
|.624
|2½
|San Diego
|68
|58
|.540
|13
|Colorado
|57
|67
|.460
|23
|Arizona
|42
|83
|.336
|38½
___
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Miami 1
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 7, Washington 3
Arizona 8, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 7, San Diego 4
San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-13), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Long 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-8) at Miami (Luzardo 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments