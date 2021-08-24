Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 57 .544 _
Philadelphia 63 62 .504 5
New York 61 64 .488 7
Washington 54 70 .435 13½
Miami 51 75 .405 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _
Cincinnati 69 57 .548
St. Louis 63 60 .512 12
Chicago 55 72 .433 22
Pittsburgh 46 80 .365 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 81 44 .648 _
Los Angeles 78 47 .624 3
San Diego 68 58 .540 13½
Colorado 57 68 .456 24
Arizona 42 85 .331 40

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 5, Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 6:30 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-12) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Diego (Snell 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

