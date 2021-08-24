All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|57
|.544
|_
|Philadelphia
|63
|62
|.504
|5
|New York
|61
|64
|.488
|7
|Washington
|54
|70
|.435
|13½
|Miami
|51
|75
|.405
|17½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|76
|49
|.608
|_
|Cincinnati
|69
|57
|.548
|7½
|St. Louis
|63
|60
|.512
|12
|Chicago
|55
|72
|.433
|22
|Pittsburgh
|46
|80
|.365
|30½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|81
|44
|.648
|_
|Los Angeles
|78
|47
|.624
|3
|San Diego
|68
|58
|.540
|13½
|Colorado
|57
|68
|.456
|24
|Arizona
|42
|85
|.331
|40
___
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 5, Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 6:30 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-12) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Diego (Snell 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments