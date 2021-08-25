On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 58 .540 _
Philadelphia 63 62 .504
New York 61 64 .488
Washington 54 70 .435 13
Miami 51 75 .405 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 77 49 .611 _
Cincinnati 69 58 .543
St. Louis 63 61 .508 13
Chicago 55 72 .433 22½
Pittsburgh 46 80 .365 31

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 81 44 .648 _
Los Angeles 79 47 .627
San Diego 68 59 .535 14
Colorado 57 68 .456 24
Arizona 42 85 .331 40

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 5, Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Gray 5-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-12) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 11-4) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

