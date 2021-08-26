On Air: Ask the CIO
National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 58 .540 _
Philadelphia 63 63 .500 5
New York 61 65 .484 7
Washington 54 71 .432 13½
Miami 52 75 .409 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 78 49 .614 _
Cincinnati 69 59 .539
St. Louis 64 61 .512 13
Chicago 56 73 .434 23
Pittsburgh 46 81 .362 32

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 82 44 .651 _
Los Angeles 80 47 .630
San Diego 68 60 .531 15
Colorado 58 69 .457 24½
Arizona 43 85 .336 40

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 10, 10 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3, 16 innings

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

