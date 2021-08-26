All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|58
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|63
|63
|.500
|5
|New York
|61
|65
|.484
|7
|Washington
|54
|71
|.432
|13½
|Miami
|52
|75
|.409
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|49
|.614
|_
|Cincinnati
|69
|59
|.539
|9½
|St. Louis
|64
|61
|.512
|13
|Chicago
|56
|73
|.434
|23
|Pittsburgh
|46
|81
|.362
|32
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|82
|44
|.651
|_
|Los Angeles
|80
|47
|.630
|2½
|San Diego
|68
|60
|.531
|15
|Colorado
|58
|69
|.457
|24½
|Arizona
|43
|85
|.336
|40
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 10, 10 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3, 16 innings
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
