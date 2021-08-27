Trending:
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 58 .540 _
Philadelphia 63 64 .496
New York 61 66 .480
Washington 54 72 .429 14
Miami 53 76 .411 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 78 50 .609 _
Cincinnati 71 59 .546 8
St. Louis 64 62 .508 13
Chicago 56 73 .434 22½
Pittsburgh 47 81 .367 31

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 83 44 .654 _
Los Angeles 81 47 .633
San Diego 68 61 .527 16
Colorado 58 69 .457 25
Arizona 44 85 .341 40

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 7, Washington 5

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 7

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Miami 0

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Mejía 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-4) at Miami (Alcantara 7-12), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Nolin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

