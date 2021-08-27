All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|58
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|63
|64
|.496
|5½
|New York
|61
|66
|.480
|7½
|Washington
|54
|72
|.429
|14
|Miami
|53
|76
|.411
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|50
|.609
|_
|Cincinnati
|71
|59
|.546
|8
|St. Louis
|64
|62
|.508
|13
|Chicago
|56
|73
|.434
|22½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|81
|.367
|31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|83
|44
|.654
|_
|Los Angeles
|81
|47
|.633
|2½
|San Diego
|68
|61
|.527
|16
|Colorado
|58
|69
|.457
|25
|Arizona
|44
|85
|.341
|40
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 7, Washington 5
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 7
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Miami 0
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Mejía 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-4) at Miami (Alcantara 7-12), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Nolin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
