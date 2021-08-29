On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 59 .543 _
Philadelphia 66 64 .508
New York 63 67 .485
Washington 55 74 .426 15
Miami 55 76 .420 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 79 52 .603 _
Cincinnati 71 61 .538
St. Louis 66 63 .512 12
Chicago 57 75 .432 22½
Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 84 46 .646 _
Los Angeles 82 48 .631 2
San Diego 69 62 .527 15½
Colorado 59 70 .457 24½
Arizona 44 88 .333 41

___

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0

Miami 6, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3

San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0

St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Lester 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-13), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-9) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Texas (Alexy 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

