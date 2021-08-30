All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|59
|.543
|_
|Philadelphia
|66
|64
|.508
|4½
|New York
|63
|67
|.485
|7½
|Washington
|55
|74
|.426
|15
|Miami
|55
|76
|.420
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|79
|52
|.603
|_
|Cincinnati
|71
|62
|.534
|9
|St. Louis
|67
|63
|.515
|11½
|Chicago
|57
|75
|.432
|22½
|Pittsburgh
|48
|83
|.366
|31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|84
|46
|.646
|_
|Los Angeles
|82
|49
|.626
|2½
|San Diego
|69
|62
|.527
|15½
|Colorado
|60
|70
|.462
|24
|Arizona
|44
|88
|.333
|41
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 2-4) at Washington (Corbin 7-13), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 12-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
