Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 60 .538 _
Philadelphia 67 64 .511
New York 63 67 .485 7
Washington 55 75 .423 15
Miami 55 76 .420 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 80 52 .606 _
Cincinnati 71 62 .534
St. Louis 67 63 .515 12
Chicago 57 75 .432 23
Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 84 47 .641 _
Los Angeles 83 49 .629
San Diego 70 62 .530 14½
Colorado 60 71 .458 24
Arizona 44 89 .331 41

___

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 2:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-8) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 8-6) at Cincinnati (Miley 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 12-5), 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

