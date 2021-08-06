On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Netherlands 3, Argentina 1

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 7:40 am
< a min read
      

Women’s Gold Medal Match

Netherlands 3, Argentina 1

Netherlands 0 3 0 0 3
Argentina 0 1 0 0 1

Netherlands_C. van Maasakker 2, M. van Geffen 1.

Argentina_A. Gorzelany 1.

Green Cards_L. Stam, Netherlands, 0. A. Albertarrio, Argentina, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Sarah Wilson, Britain. Amber Church, New Zealand. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.

