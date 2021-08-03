On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Netherlands 5, Britain 1

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 11:22 pm
Netherlands 5, Britain 1

Netherlands 0 2 2 1 5
Britain 0 0 1 0 1

Netherlands_F. Albers 2, M. Keetels 1, F. Matla 1, M. Verschoor 1.

Britain_G. Ansley 1.

Green Cards_M. van Geffen, Netherlands, 0. S. McCallin, Britain, 0. P. Sanders, Netherlands, 0. L. Welten, Netherlands, 0.

Yellow Cards_M. Verschoor, Netherlands, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Michelle Joubert, South Africa. Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.

