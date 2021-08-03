Netherlands 5, Britain 1
|Netherlands
|0
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
|Britain
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
Netherlands_F. Albers 2, M. Keetels 1, F. Matla 1, M. Verschoor 1.
Britain_G. Ansley 1.
Green Cards_M. van Geffen, Netherlands, 0. S. McCallin, Britain, 0. P. Sanders, Netherlands, 0. L. Welten, Netherlands, 0.
Yellow Cards_M. Verschoor, Netherlands, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Michelle Joubert, South Africa. Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.
