New England 2, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 8:19 pm
Philadelphia 1 0 1
New England 2 0 2

First Half_1, New England, Polster, 1 (McNamara), 10th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Aaronson, 1 (Glesnes), 31st; 3, New England, Bou, 11, 39th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; New England, Matt Turner, Earl Edwards Jr, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Mbaizo, Philadelphia, 22nd; Elliott, Philadelphia, 54th; McNamara, New England, 69th; Wagner, Philadelphia, 84th; Bunbury, New England, 90th+3.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Matthew Nelson, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Stuart Findlay, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Alejandro Bedoya, 57th); Paxten Aaronson, Leon Maximilian Flach (Kai Wagner, 46th), Jose Martinez (Ilsinho, 47th), Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan (Daniel Gazdag, 76th); Sergio Santos (Kacper Przybylko, 46th).

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Lucas Maciel Felix, Tommy McNamara (Scott Caldwell, 75th), Matt Polster (Arnor Traustason, 46th); Gustavo Bou (Teal Bunbury, 90th), Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones.

