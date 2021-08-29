New England 22, N.Y. Giants 20

|New England
|3
|3
|13
|3
|—
|22
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|7
|0
|13
|—
|20
First Quarter
NE_FG Folk 41, 10:07.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Nordin 48, 6:58.
NYG_K.Smith 23 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), :31.
Third Quarter
NE_Zuber 17 pass from M.Jones (run failed), 12:16.
NE_Stevenson 9 run (Nordin kick), 9:09.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_Bachman 12 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 13:00.
NE_FG Nordin 37, 6:28.
NYG_Willis 43 pass from Glennon (pass failed), :17.
A_68,098.
___
|
|NE
|NYG
|First downs
|21
|21
|Total Net Yards
|344
|351
|Rushes-yards
|21-125
|22-96
|Passing
|219
|255
|Punt Returns
|3-28
|1-20
|Kickoff Returns
|2-36
|2-56
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-29-1
|26-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-20
|4-27
|Punts
|2-52.0
|5-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-55
|5-35
|Time of Possession
|28:57
|31:03
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Taylor 9-76, Harris 4-29, Stevenson 5-23, Hoyer 3-(minus 3). N.Y. Giants, Penny 4-35, Clement 4-24, Booker 7-14, Brightwell 4-10, Slayton 1-7, Jones 1-4, Platzgummer 1-2.
PASSING_New England, M.Jones 10-14-0-156, Hoyer 9-10-0-73, Newton 2-5-1-10. N.Y. Giants, Glennon 9-17-0-147, Jones 17-22-1-135.
RECEIVING_New England, Wilkerson 4-72, Asiasi 4-64, Zuber 4-50, Stevenson 2-17, Taylor 2-13, Nixon 2-11, Meyers 1-6, Agholor 1-4, Johnson 1-2. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 5-42, Willis 3-70, Griffin-Stewart 3-30, Engram 3-22, Brightwell 3-20, Bachman 2-33, K.Smith 2-26, Sills 1-14, Board 1-8, Pettis 1-8, Slayton 1-6, Booker 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Nordin 54. N.Y. Giants, Gano 41.
