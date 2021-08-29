Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New England 22, N.Y. Giants 20

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 9:08 pm
1 min read
      
New England 3 3 13 3 22
N.Y. Giants 0 7 0 13 20

First Quarter

NE_FG Folk 41, 10:07.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Nordin 48, 6:58.

NYG_K.Smith 23 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), :31.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Third Quarter

NE_Zuber 17 pass from M.Jones (run failed), 12:16.

NE_Stevenson 9 run (Nordin kick), 9:09.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Bachman 12 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 13:00.

NE_FG Nordin 37, 6:28.

NYG_Willis 43 pass from Glennon (pass failed), :17.

A_68,098.

___

NE NYG
First downs 21 21
Total Net Yards 344 351
Rushes-yards 21-125 22-96
Passing 219 255
Punt Returns 3-28 1-20
Kickoff Returns 2-36 2-56
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-29-1 26-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-20 4-27
Punts 2-52.0 5-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-55 5-35
Time of Possession 28:57 31:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Taylor 9-76, Harris 4-29, Stevenson 5-23, Hoyer 3-(minus 3). N.Y. Giants, Penny 4-35, Clement 4-24, Booker 7-14, Brightwell 4-10, Slayton 1-7, Jones 1-4, Platzgummer 1-2.

        Read more: Sports News

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 10-14-0-156, Hoyer 9-10-0-73, Newton 2-5-1-10. N.Y. Giants, Glennon 9-17-0-147, Jones 17-22-1-135.

RECEIVING_New England, Wilkerson 4-72, Asiasi 4-64, Zuber 4-50, Stevenson 2-17, Taylor 2-13, Nixon 2-11, Meyers 1-6, Agholor 1-4, Johnson 1-2. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 5-42, Willis 3-70, Griffin-Stewart 3-30, Engram 3-22, Brightwell 3-20, Bachman 2-33, K.Smith 2-26, Sills 1-14, Board 1-8, Pettis 1-8, Slayton 1-6, Booker 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Nordin 54. N.Y. Giants, Gano 41.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|28 Blue Team Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine