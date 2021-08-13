Trending:
New England 22, Washington 13

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 2:50 am
1 min read
      
Washington 0 7 0 6 13
New England 3 3 3 13 22

First Quarter

NE_FG Nordin 35, 3:16.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Nordin 50, 12:34.

Was_Barber 1 run (Hopkins kick), :13.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Nordin 40, 9:51.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Stevenson 1 run (kick failed), 11:42.

Was_L.Miller 4 pass from Montez (failed), 1:34.

NE_Stevenson 91 run (Nordin kick), 1:17.

A_65,878.

___

Was NE
First downs 22 16
Total Net Yards 367 320
Rushes-yards 31-122 25-179
Passing 245 141
Punt Returns 4-57 3-10
Kickoff Returns 3-63 2-45
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-36
Comp-Att-Int 31-48-1 19-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-7 1-9
Punts 5-44.8 5-54.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-21 9-58
Time of Possession 34:58 47:26

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Patterson 10-40, Barber 6-20, Gibson 5-15, Montez 1-14, L.Miller 3-14, Williams 4-13, Heinicke 1-4, McKissic 1-2. New England, Stevenson 10-127, Michel 6-26, Harris 4-17, Taylor 2-10, M.Jones 2-0.

PASSING_Washington, Montez 17-24-1-108, Heinicke 9-15-0-86, Fitzpatrick 5-8-0-58. New England, M.Jones 13-19-0-87, Newton 4-7-0-49, Hoyer 2-4-0-14.

RECEIVING_Washington, Patterson 4-30, Williams 4-22, L.Miller 3-10, McLaurin 2-25, Reyes 2-25, D.Brown 2-16, Milne 2-16, Gibson 2-14, Seals-Jones 2-12, Thomas 1-24, Bates 1-19, S.Sims 1-18, Harmon 1-7, Humphries 1-6, Barber 1-3, McKissic 1-3, I.Wright 1-2. New England, Wilkerson 6-39, Taylor 5-31, White 2-22, Smith 1-16, Bourne 1-13, Meyers 1-11, Zuber 1-9, Johnson 1-5, Harry 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 40.

