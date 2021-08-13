New England 22, Washington 13

|Washington
|0
|7
|0
|6
|—
|13
|New England
|3
|3
|3
|13
|—
|22
First Quarter
NE_FG Nordin 35, 3:16.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Nordin 50, 12:34.
Was_Barber 1 run (Hopkins kick), :13.
Third Quarter
NE_FG Nordin 40, 9:51.
Fourth Quarter
NE_Stevenson 1 run (kick failed), 11:42.
Was_L.Miller 4 pass from Montez (failed), 1:34.
NE_Stevenson 91 run (Nordin kick), 1:17.
A_65,878.
___
|
|Was
|NE
|First downs
|22
|16
|Total Net Yards
|367
|320
|Rushes-yards
|31-122
|25-179
|Passing
|245
|141
|Punt Returns
|4-57
|3-10
|Kickoff Returns
|3-63
|2-45
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-36
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-48-1
|19-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-7
|1-9
|Punts
|5-44.8
|5-54.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-21
|9-58
|Time of Possession
|34:58
|47:26
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Patterson 10-40, Barber 6-20, Gibson 5-15, Montez 1-14, L.Miller 3-14, Williams 4-13, Heinicke 1-4, McKissic 1-2. New England, Stevenson 10-127, Michel 6-26, Harris 4-17, Taylor 2-10, M.Jones 2-0.
PASSING_Washington, Montez 17-24-1-108, Heinicke 9-15-0-86, Fitzpatrick 5-8-0-58. New England, M.Jones 13-19-0-87, Newton 4-7-0-49, Hoyer 2-4-0-14.
RECEIVING_Washington, Patterson 4-30, Williams 4-22, L.Miller 3-10, McLaurin 2-25, Reyes 2-25, D.Brown 2-16, Milne 2-16, Gibson 2-14, Seals-Jones 2-12, Thomas 1-24, Bates 1-19, S.Sims 1-18, Harmon 1-7, Humphries 1-6, Barber 1-3, McKissic 1-3, I.Wright 1-2. New England, Wilkerson 6-39, Taylor 5-31, White 2-22, Smith 1-16, Bourne 1-13, Meyers 1-11, Zuber 1-9, Johnson 1-5, Harry 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 40.
Comments