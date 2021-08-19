New England 35, Philadelphia 0

|New England
|13
|6
|13
|3
|—
|35
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
NE_D.Harris 5 run (Nordin kick), 12:59.
NE_Meyers 28 pass from Newton (kick failed), :21.
Second Quarter
NE_Stevenson 1 run (pass failed), 2:08.
Third Quarter
NE_J.Taylor 1 run (kick failed), 11:56.
NE_Stevenson 1 run (Nordin kick), 2:17.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Nordin 24, 9:07.
A_69,796.
|
|NE
|Phi
|First downs
|31
|14
|Total Net Yards
|486
|163
|Rushes-yards
|44-207
|19-82
|Passing
|279
|81
|Punt Returns
|5-48
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-18
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-31-0
|15-27-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-29
|Punts
|1-43.0
|5-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-74
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|37:04
|22:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Taylor 12-93, Stevenson 15-66, Michel 7-34, Harris 6-14, M.Jones 1-3, Hoyer 3-(minus 3). Philadelphia, Holyfield 4-31, Gainwell 5-21, Sanders 2-13, B.Scott 3-10, Howard 3-8, Flacco 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_New England, M.Jones 13-19-0-146, Newton 8-9-0-103, Hoyer 2-3-0-30. Philadelphia, Flacco 10-17-1-83, Mullens 5-10-1-27.
RECEIVING_New England, Olszewski 4-57, Michel 4-37, Meyers 3-56, Wilkerson 3-36, Taylor 3-18, White 2-13, Bourne 1-23, Harry 1-19, Zuber 1-12, Stevenson 1-8. Philadelphia, Stoll 4-33, Gainwell 3-23, D.Smith 2-19, Rodgers 2-16, Holyfield 2-5, Howard 1-9, Reagor 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Nordin 36.
Copyright
