New England 35, Philadelphia 0

New England 13 6 13 3 — 35 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

NE_D.Harris 5 run (Nordin kick), 12:59.

NE_Meyers 28 pass from Newton (kick failed), :21.

Second Quarter

NE_Stevenson 1 run (pass failed), 2:08.

Third Quarter

NE_J.Taylor 1 run (kick failed), 11:56.

NE_Stevenson 1 run (Nordin kick), 2:17.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Nordin 24, 9:07.

A_69,796.

___

NE Phi First downs 31 14 Total Net Yards 486 163 Rushes-yards 44-207 19-82 Passing 279 81 Punt Returns 5-48 0-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-55 Interceptions Ret. 2-18 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 23-31-0 15-27-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-29 Punts 1-43.0 5-50.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1 Penalties-Yards 8-74 4-45 Time of Possession 37:04 22:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Taylor 12-93, Stevenson 15-66, Michel 7-34, Harris 6-14, M.Jones 1-3, Hoyer 3-(minus 3). Philadelphia, Holyfield 4-31, Gainwell 5-21, Sanders 2-13, B.Scott 3-10, Howard 3-8, Flacco 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 13-19-0-146, Newton 8-9-0-103, Hoyer 2-3-0-30. Philadelphia, Flacco 10-17-1-83, Mullens 5-10-1-27.

RECEIVING_New England, Olszewski 4-57, Michel 4-37, Meyers 3-56, Wilkerson 3-36, Taylor 3-18, White 2-13, Bourne 1-23, Harry 1-19, Zuber 1-12, Stevenson 1-8. Philadelphia, Stoll 4-33, Gainwell 3-23, D.Smith 2-19, Rodgers 2-16, Holyfield 2-5, Howard 1-9, Reagor 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Nordin 36.

