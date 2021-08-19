Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New England 35, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 10:30 pm
< a min read
      
New England 13 6 13 3 35
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0

First Quarter

NE_D.Harris 5 run (Nordin kick), 12:59.

NE_Meyers 28 pass from Newton (kick failed), :21.

Second Quarter

NE_Stevenson 1 run (pass failed), 2:08.

Third Quarter

NE_J.Taylor 1 run (kick failed), 11:56.

NE_Stevenson 1 run (Nordin kick), 2:17.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Nordin 24, 9:07.

A_69,796.

___

NE Phi
First downs 31 14
Total Net Yards 486 163
Rushes-yards 44-207 19-82
Passing 279 81
Punt Returns 5-48 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-55
Interceptions Ret. 2-18 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-31-0 15-27-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-29
Punts 1-43.0 5-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 8-74 4-45
Time of Possession 37:04 22:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Taylor 12-93, Stevenson 15-66, Michel 7-34, Harris 6-14, M.Jones 1-3, Hoyer 3-(minus 3). Philadelphia, Holyfield 4-31, Gainwell 5-21, Sanders 2-13, B.Scott 3-10, Howard 3-8, Flacco 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 13-19-0-146, Newton 8-9-0-103, Hoyer 2-3-0-30. Philadelphia, Flacco 10-17-1-83, Mullens 5-10-1-27.

RECEIVING_New England, Olszewski 4-57, Michel 4-37, Meyers 3-56, Wilkerson 3-36, Taylor 3-18, White 2-13, Bourne 1-23, Harry 1-19, Zuber 1-12, Stevenson 1-8. Philadelphia, Stoll 4-33, Gainwell 3-23, D.Smith 2-19, Rodgers 2-16, Holyfield 2-5, Howard 1-9, Reagor 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Nordin 36.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 Crypto 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing