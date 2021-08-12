Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New England Revolution and Toronto FC take the field

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

New England Revolution (12-3-4) vs. Toronto FC (3-9-6)

Toronto; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +210, New England +124, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC faces the New England Revolution.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

The Revolution went 8-7-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-4-3 on the road. New England scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Dom Dwyer (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured).

New England: Jonathan Bell (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts