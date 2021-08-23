New Orleans 23, Jacksonville 21

|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|18
|—
|21
|New Orleans
|14
|3
|6
|0
|—
|23
First Quarter
NO_Callaway 43 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 12:24.
NO_Callaway 29 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 2:57.
Second Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 34, 6:05.
NO_FG Rosas 52, :04.
Third Quarter
NO_Humphrey 14 pass from Hill (kick failed), 1:34.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 36, 13:03.
Jac_Cotton 3 pass from Beathard (Lambo kick), 5:21.
Jac_C.Johnson 24 pass from Beathard, 2:51.
___
|
|Jac
|NO
|First downs
|23
|20
|Total Net Yards
|415
|369
|Rushes-yards
|20-45
|21-63
|Passing
|370
|306
|Punt Returns
|5-36
|2-29
|Kickoff Returns
|4-97
|5-86
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|36-58-1
|24-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|2-14
|Punts
|5-46.0
|7-44.857
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-40
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|34:38
|10:19
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, J.Robinson 5-13, Lawrence 1-9, Hyde 3-7, Ogunbowale 5-7, Minshew 1-4, Ozigbo 2-4, Etienne 1-1, Cottrell 2-0. New Orleans, Jones 5-24, Freeman 7-18, Washington 4-16, Murray 4-6, Siemian 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 13-22-1-149, Beathard 9-13-0-124, Lawrence 14-23-0-113. New Orleans, Hill 11-20-0-138, J.Winston 9-10-0-123, Siemian 4-8-0-59.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Shenault 5-36, Cotton 4-50, M.Jones 4-41, Austin 4-37, Cottrell 3-36, Ozigbo 2-42, Farrell 2-25, Davis 2-12, Treadwell 2-12, Ogunbowale 2-7, Hammond 1-33, Johnson 1-24, T.Jones 1-16, Ellefson 1-13, Etienne 1-3, Hyde 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Callaway 5-104, Humphrey 4-74, Montgomery 3-53, Washington 2-39, Freeman 2-14, Murray 2-4, Su.Smith 1-12, Johnson 1-9, Jones 1-4, Harris 1-3, Vannett 1-2, Wolf 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Lambo 43.
