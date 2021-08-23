Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New Orleans 23, Jacksonville 21

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 11:18 pm
1 min read
      
Jacksonville 0 3 0 18 21
New Orleans 14 3 6 0 23

First Quarter

NO_Callaway 43 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 12:24.

NO_Callaway 29 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 2:57.

Second Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 34, 6:05.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

NO_FG Rosas 52, :04.

Third Quarter

NO_Humphrey 14 pass from Hill (kick failed), 1:34.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 36, 13:03.

Jac_Cotton 3 pass from Beathard (Lambo kick), 5:21.

Jac_C.Johnson 24 pass from Beathard, 2:51.

___

Jac NO
First downs 23 20
Total Net Yards 415 369
Rushes-yards 20-45 21-63
Passing 370 306
Punt Returns 5-36 2-29
Kickoff Returns 4-97 5-86
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 36-58-1 24-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 2-14
Punts 5-46.0 7-44.857
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-40 5-50
Time of Possession 34:38 10:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, J.Robinson 5-13, Lawrence 1-9, Hyde 3-7, Ogunbowale 5-7, Minshew 1-4, Ozigbo 2-4, Etienne 1-1, Cottrell 2-0. New Orleans, Jones 5-24, Freeman 7-18, Washington 4-16, Murray 4-6, Siemian 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 13-22-1-149, Beathard 9-13-0-124, Lawrence 14-23-0-113. New Orleans, Hill 11-20-0-138, J.Winston 9-10-0-123, Siemian 4-8-0-59.

        Read more: Sports News

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Shenault 5-36, Cotton 4-50, M.Jones 4-41, Austin 4-37, Cottrell 3-36, Ozigbo 2-42, Farrell 2-25, Davis 2-12, Treadwell 2-12, Ogunbowale 2-7, Hammond 1-33, Johnson 1-24, T.Jones 1-16, Ellefson 1-13, Etienne 1-3, Hyde 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Callaway 5-104, Humphrey 4-74, Montgomery 3-53, Washington 2-39, Freeman 2-14, Murray 2-4, Su.Smith 1-12, Johnson 1-9, Jones 1-4, Harris 1-3, Vannett 1-2, Wolf 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Lambo 43.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games