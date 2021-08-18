New York 83, Seattle 79

SEATTLE (79)

Samuelson 6-10 0-0 15, Talbot 3-8 0-0 6, Russell 2-3 2-2 6, Canada 2-9 1-1 5, Loyd 13-26 4-5 35, Burdick 0-1 0-0 0, Magbegor 2-5 0-0 4, Burke 0-2 1-2 1, Prince 3-7 0-0 7, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-71 8-10 79.

NEW YORK (83)

Laney 8-18 0-0 17, Onyenwere 2-5 2-2 7, Howard 4-8 2-2 10, Ionescu 4-9 0-0 10, Whitcomb 3-4 2-2 9, Allen 5-9 2-2 17, Shook 2-4 0-0 4, Richards 3-3 1-2 9. Totals 31-60 9-10 83.

Seattle 24 17 31 7 — 79 New York 21 21 20 21 — 83

3-Point Goals_Seattle 9-26 (Loyd 5-12, Samuelson 3-7, Canada 0-2, Talbot 0-4), New York 12-25 (Allen 5-6, Richards 2-2, Ionescu 2-7, Laney 1-3, Onyenwere 1-3, Howard 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 26 (Talbot 5), New York 31 (Ionescu, Laney 7). Assists_Seattle 18 (Canada 6), New York 19 (Laney 8). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, New York 13. A_2,103 (17,732)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.