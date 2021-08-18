Trending:
New York Red Bulls 1, Columbus 0

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 10:18 pm
< a min read
      
Columbus 0 0 0
New York Red Bulls 1 0 1

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Tolkin, 1 (Fabio), 33rd minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Klimala, New York Red Bulls, 55th; Hurtado, Columbus, 84th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Gianni Facchini, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_John Griggs.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Waylon Francis (Pedro Santos, 51st), Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah; Liam Fraser, Alexandru Matan (Derrick Etienne, 51st), Kevin Molino (Erik Hurtado, 75th), Darlington Nagbe; Bradley Wright-Phillips, Gyasi Zardes (Lucas Zelarrayan, 45th+1).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes (Frankie Amaya, 46th), Amro Tarek (Mandela Egbo, 73rd), John Tolkin; Wikelman Carmona (Caden Clark, 71st), Sean Davis; Fabio (Daniel Royer, 71st), Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 61st).

