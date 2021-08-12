Trending:
New York Red Bulls take on Montreal in Eastern Conference action

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 3:05 am
New York Red Bulls (5-8-4) vs. CF Montreal (6-7-5)

Montreal; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +141, New York +183, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the New York Red Bulls in conference action.

Montreal compiled an 8-13-2 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home games. Montreal scored 34 goals last season and had 22 assists.

The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall and 4-5-4 on the road a season ago. New York scored 31 goals a season ago and had 23 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Victor Wanyama, Rudy Camacho, Ballou Tabla (injured), Clement Diop (injured), Kiki Struna, Romell Quioto (injured).

New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Dru Yearwood, Cameron Harper (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

