NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|15
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|22
|13
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|20
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|7
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|18
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|3
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|23
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|14
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|14
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|13
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|19
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|6
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|7
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|12
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|24
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|22
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|19
|35
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|23
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|18
|21
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|17
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|13
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|16
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|26
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|33
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|16
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|13
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|19
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|20
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
Thursday’s Games
New England 22, Washington 13
Pittsburgh 24, Philadelphia 16
Friday’s Games
Buffalo 16, Detroit 15
Tennessee 23, Atlanta 3
Arizona 19, Dallas 16
Saturday’s Games
Chicago 20, Miami 13
Denver 33, Minnesota 6
Baltimore 17, New Orleans 14
Cleveland 23, Jacksonville 13
Cincinnati 19, Tampa Bay 14
N.Y. Jets 12, N.Y. Giants 7
Houston 26, Green Bay 7
Kansas City 19, San Francisco 16
Las Vegas 20, Seattle 7
L.A. Chargers 13, L.A. Rams 6
Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis 21, Carolina 18
Thursday, Aug. 19
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 20
Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 23
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
