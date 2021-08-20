On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 16 15 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 12 7 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New England 2 0 0 1.000 57 13 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 0 1 0 .000 13 20 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 26 7 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 21 18 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 23 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 13 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 17 14 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 23 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 40 19 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 33 6 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 19 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 13 6 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 20 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 7 12 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 1 0 .000 13 22 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 19 35 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 16 59 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 3 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 18 21 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 17 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 14 19 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 20 13 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 15 16 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 26 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 6 33 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 19 16 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 6 13 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 19 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 7 20 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 35, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

