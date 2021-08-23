Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 57 30 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 2 0 0 1.000 35 21 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
New England 2 0 0 1.000 57 13 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 1 0 .500 50 37 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 46 21 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 2 0 0 1.000 33 28 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 57 6 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 13 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 37 17 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 40 26 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 66 39 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 32 31 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 63 9 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 36 26 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 37 23 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 23 21 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 1 1 0 .500 30 35 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 20 29 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 16 59 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 3 0 .000 33 55 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 17 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 20 60 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 21 41 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 17 53 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 35 54 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 35 42 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 2 0 .000 21 49 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 16 45 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 31 29 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 22 30 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 10 50 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 35, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 17, Arizona 10

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Washington 17, Cincinnati 13

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 41, Chicago 15

N.Y. Jets 23, Green Bay 14

Baltimore 20, Carolina 3

Miami 37, Atlanta 17

Pittsburgh 26, Detroit 20

Tennessee 34, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 20, Dallas 14

        Read more: Sports News

Indianapolis 12, Minnesota 10

Denver 30, Seattle 3

Las Vegas 17, L.A. Rams 16

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 17, N.Y. Giants 13

San Francisco 15, L.A. Chargers 10

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games