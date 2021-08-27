Trending:
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 57 30 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
New England 2 0 0 1.000 57 13 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 2 0 1 .833 66 52 0-0-1 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-1 0-0-0
Miami 1 1 0 .500 50 37 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 46 21 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 3 0 0 1.000 60 45 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 57 6 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 46 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 37 17 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 40 26 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 75 73 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 3-1-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 32 31 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 63 9 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 64 51 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 37 23 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 23 21 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 1 1 0 .500 30 35 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 47 90 0-2-0 0-0-1 0-2-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 20 29 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 3 0 .000 33 55 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 38 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 55 50 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 20 60 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 17 53 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 35 54 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 2 0 .000 21 49 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 52 69 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 41 73 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 31 29 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 22 30 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 10 50 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Friday’s Games

Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17

Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 31

Kansas City 28, Minnesota 25

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at New Orleans, canc.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

