NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|30
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|13
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|0
|1
|.833
|66
|52
|0-0-1
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-1
|0-0-0
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|37
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|21
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|60
|45
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|6
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|46
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|17
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|26
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|73
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|31
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|9
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|64
|51
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|23
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|21
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|35
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|47
|90
|0-2-0
|0-0-1
|0-2-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|29
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|55
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|38
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|55
|50
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|60
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|17
|53
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|35
|54
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|52
|69
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|21
|68
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|41
|73
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|33
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|29
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|22
|30
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|50
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
Friday’s Games
Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17
Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9
Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 31
Kansas City 28, Minnesota 25
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at New Orleans, canc.
Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0
Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
