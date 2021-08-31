NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|30
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|79
|33
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|0
|1
|.833
|66
|52
|0-0-1
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-1
|0-0-0
|Miami
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|79
|63
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|60
|45
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|62
|44
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|81
|33
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|68
|60
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|74
|20
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|36
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|73
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|60
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|21
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|64
|51
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|47
|57
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|23
|48
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|33
|72
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|47
|90
|0-2-0
|0-0-1
|0-2-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|40
|51
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|47
|89
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|38
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|55
|50
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|40
|69
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|30
|79
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|62
|78
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|52
|69
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|21
|68
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|41
|73
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|65
|39
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|33
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|37
|50
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|34
|47
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Friday’s Games
Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17
Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9
Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 31
Kansas City 28, Minnesota 25
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at New Orleans, canc.
Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0
Baltimore 37, Washington 3
Chicago 27, Tennessee 24
Tampa Bay 23, Houston 16
Denver 17, L.A. Rams 12
Seattle 27, L.A. Chargers 0
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville 34, Dallas 14
Miami 29, Cincinnati 26
San Francisco 34, Las Vegas 10
New England 22, N.Y. Giants 20
Cleveland 19, Atlanta 10
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments