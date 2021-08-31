On Air: Panel Discussions
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 10:00 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 76 30 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
New England 3 0 0 1.000 79 33 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 2 0 1 .833 66 52 0-0-1 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-1 0-0-0
Miami 2 1 0 .667 79 63 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 3 0 0 1.000 60 45 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Houston 2 1 0 .667 62 44 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 81 33 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 68 60 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 74 20 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 3 0 0 1.000 59 36 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 75 73 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 3-1-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 58 60 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 80 21 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 64 51 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 47 57 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 23 48 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 1 2 0 .333 33 72 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 47 90 0-2-0 0-0-1 0-2-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 40 51 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 4 0 .000 47 89 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 38 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 55 50 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 40 69 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 30 79 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 62 78 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 52 69 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 3 0 .000 21 68 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 41 73 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 65 39 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 37 50 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 3 0 .000 34 47 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Friday’s Games

Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17

Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 31

Kansas City 28, Minnesota 25

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at New Orleans, canc.

Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0

Baltimore 37, Washington 3

Chicago 27, Tennessee 24

Tampa Bay 23, Houston 16

Denver 17, L.A. Rams 12

Seattle 27, L.A. Chargers 0

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 34, Dallas 14

Miami 29, Cincinnati 26

San Francisco 34, Las Vegas 10

New England 22, N.Y. Giants 20

Cleveland 19, Atlanta 10

