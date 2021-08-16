On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 16 15
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 12 7
New England 1 0 0 1.000 22 13
Miami 0 1 0 .000 13 20

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 26 7
Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 21 18
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 23 3
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 13 23

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 17 14
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 19 14
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 23 13
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 40 19

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 33 6
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 19 16
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 13 6
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 20 7

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 7 12
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Washington 0 1 0 .000 13 22
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 19 35

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 3 23
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 18 21
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 17
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 14 19

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 20 13
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 15 16
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 26
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 6 33

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 19 16
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 6 13
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 19
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 7 20

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 22, Washington 13

Pittsburgh 24, Philadelphia 16

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 16, Detroit 15

Tennessee 23, Atlanta 3

Arizona 19, Dallas 16

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 20, Miami 13

Denver 33, Minnesota 6

Baltimore 17, New Orleans 14

Cleveland 23, Jacksonville 13

Cincinnati 19, Tampa Bay 14

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Jets 12, N.Y. Giants 7

Houston 26, Green Bay 7

Kansas City 19, San Francisco 16

Las Vegas 20, Seattle 7

L.A. Chargers 13, L.A. Rams 6

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis 21, Carolina 18

Thursday, Aug. 19

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Friday, Aug. 20

Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 NFPA 70E, Electrical Safety in the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Yellowstone National Park