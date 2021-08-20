On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 16 15
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 12 7
New England 2 0 0 1.000 57 13
Miami 0 1 0 .000 13 20

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 26 7
Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 21 18
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 23 3
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 13 23

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 17 14
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 19 14
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 23 13
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 40 19

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 33 6
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 19 16
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 13 6
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 20 7

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 7 12
Washington 0 1 0 .000 13 22
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 19 35
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 16 59

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 3 23
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 18 21
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 17
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 14 19

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 20 13
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 15 16
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 26
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 6 33

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 19 16
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 6 13
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 19
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 7 20

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 35, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

