NFL Glance

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|30
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|35
|21
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|13
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|37
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|21
|Indianapolis
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|28
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|6
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|23
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|17
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|26
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|39
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|31
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|9
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|26
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|23
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|21
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|35
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|29
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|59
|Dallas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|55
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|17
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|60
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|21
|41
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|17
|53
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|35
|54
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|35
|42
|Green Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|21
|49
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|45
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|33
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|29
|L.A. Rams
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|22
|30
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|50
Thursday’s Games
New England 35, Philadelphia 0
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 17, Arizona 10
Washington 17, Cincinnati 13
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 41, Chicago 15
N.Y. Jets 23, Green Bay 14
Baltimore 20, Carolina 3
Miami 37, Atlanta 17
Pittsburgh 26, Detroit 20
Tennessee 34, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 20, Dallas 14
Indianapolis 12, Minnesota 10
Denver 30, Seattle 3
Las Vegas 17, L.A. Rams 16
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 17, N.Y. Giants 13
San Francisco 15, L.A. Chargers 10
Monday’s Games
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
