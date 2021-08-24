NFL Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|30
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|35
|21
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|13
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|37
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|21
|Indianapolis
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|28
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|6
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|46
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|17
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|26
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|39
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|31
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|9
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|26
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|23
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|21
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|35
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|29
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|59
|Dallas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|55
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|38
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|60
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|21
|41
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|17
|53
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|35
|54
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|35
|42
|Green Bay
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|21
|49
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|45
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|33
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|29
|L.A. Rams
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|22
|30
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|50
Thursday’s Games
New England 35, Philadelphia 0
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 17, Arizona 10
Washington 17, Cincinnati 13
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 41, Chicago 15
N.Y. Jets 23, Green Bay 14
Baltimore 20, Carolina 3
Miami 37, Atlanta 17
Pittsburgh 26, Detroit 20
Tennessee 34, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 20, Dallas 14
Indianapolis 12, Minnesota 10
Denver 30, Seattle 3
Las Vegas 17, L.A. Rams 16
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 17, N.Y. Giants 13
San Francisco 15, L.A. Chargers 10
Monday’s Games
New Orleans 23, Jacksonville 21
Friday, Aug. 27
Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
