On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 57 30
N.Y. Jets 2 0 0 1.000 35 21
New England 2 0 0 1.000 57 13
Miami 1 1 0 .500 50 37

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 46 21
Indianapolis 2 0 0 1.000 33 28
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 57 6
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 46

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 37 17
Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 40 26
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 66 39
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 32 31

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 63 9
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 36 26
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 37 23
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 23 21

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 1 0 .500 30 35
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 20 29
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 16 59
Dallas 0 3 0 .000 33 55

South

W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 38
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 20 60
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 21 41
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 17 53

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 35 54
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 35 42
Green Bay 0 2 0 .000 21 49
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 16 45

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 31 29
L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 22 30
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 10 50

___

Friday’s Games

Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore