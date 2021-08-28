On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 28, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 76 30
New England 2 0 0 1.000 57 13
N.Y. Jets 2 0 1 .833 66 52
Miami 1 1 0 .500 50 37

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 46 21
Indianapolis 3 0 0 1.000 60 45
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 57 6
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 46

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 37 17
Cleveland 2 0 0 1.000 40 26
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 75 73
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 32 31

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 63 9
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 64 51
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 37 23
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 23 21

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 1 0 .500 30 35
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 47 90
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 20 29
Dallas 0 3 0 .000 33 55

South

W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 38
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 55 50
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 20 60
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 17 53

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 35 54
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 52 69
Green Bay 0 3 0 .000 21 68
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 41 73

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 31 29
L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 22 30
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 10 50

___

Friday’s Games

Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17

Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 31

Kansas City 28, Minnesota 25

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at New Orleans, canc.

Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0

Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

