NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 10:00 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 76 30
New England 3 0 0 1.000 79 33
N.Y. Jets 2 0 1 .833 66 52
Miami 2 1 0 .667 79 63

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 3 0 0 1.000 60 45
Houston 2 1 0 .667 62 44
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 81 33
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 68 60

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 74 20
Cleveland 3 0 0 1.000 59 36
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 75 73
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 58 60

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 80 21
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 64 51
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 47 57
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 23 48

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 2 0 .333 33 72
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 47 90
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 40 51
Dallas 0 4 0 .000 47 89

South

W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 38
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 55 50
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 40 69
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 30 79

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 62 78
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 52 69
Green Bay 0 3 0 .000 21 68
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 41 73

West

W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 65 39
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 37 50
L.A. Rams 0 3 0 .000 34 47

___

Friday’s Games

Indianapolis 27, Detroit 17

Carolina 34, Pittsburgh 9

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 31

Kansas City 28, Minnesota 25

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at New Orleans, canc.

Buffalo 19, Green Bay 0

Baltimore 37, Washington 3

Chicago 27, Tennessee 24

Tampa Bay 23, Houston 16

Denver 17, L.A. Rams 12

Seattle 27, L.A. Chargers 0

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 34, Dallas 14

Miami 29, Cincinnati 26

San Francisco 34, Las Vegas 10

New England 22, N.Y. Giants 20

Cleveland 19, Atlanta 10

