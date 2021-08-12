NFL Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|22
|13
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|19
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|16
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|24
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|22
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
Thursday’s Games
New England 22, Washington 13
Pittsburgh 24, Philadelphia 16
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 20
Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 23
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
