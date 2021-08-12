Trending:
NFL Glance

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
New England 1 0 0 1.000 22 13
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 40 19
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 3 16
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Washington 0 1 0 .000 13 22

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 22, Washington 13

Pittsburgh 24, Philadelphia 16

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

