Nola expected to start for the Phillies against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (44-85, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (63-64, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (2-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -230, Diamondbacks +191; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Rojas and the Diamondbacks will take on the Phillies Friday.

The Phillies are 36-28 on their home turf. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .401.

The Diamondbacks are 17-49 on the road. Arizona has hit 115 home runs as a team this season. Josh Rojas leads them with 11, averaging one every 34.4 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-7. Zac Gallen earned his second victory and Carson Kelly went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Matt Moore registered his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper ranks second on the Phillies with 53 extra base hits and is batting .293.

Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 113 hits and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .193 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Ketel Marte: (hip), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

