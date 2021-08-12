On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Norwich signs Greece winger Christos Tzolis from PAOK

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 5:19 am
< a min read
      

NORWICH, England (AP) — English Premier League club Norwich signed Greece winger Christos Tzolis to a five-year contract on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Tzolis arrives from Greek club PAOK for an undisclosed fee. He recorded 16 goals and 10 assists in 46 appearances last season for the Thessaloniki-based club.

“It was a very good season for me and I hope to continue like this here in the Premier League,” Tzolis said in a team statement.

Canaries manager Daniel Farke said “some of the biggest teams in Europe” were also interested in signing Tzolis, who made his international debut last year.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

“In his age group, Christos is probably one of the most exciting offensive players across European football,” Farke said. “He’s a young winger with lots of pace and potential.”

On Monday, Norwich signed 21-year-old US forward Josh Sargent from German team Werder Bremen.

Newly promoted Norwich hosts Liverpool on Saturday in the season opener.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts