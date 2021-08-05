On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Notre Dame to play Navy at MetLife Stadium in 2024

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 1:27 pm
< a min read
      

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Notre Dame and Navy will play their 2024 football game at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands sports complex.

The schools announced the agreement Thursday for the Oct. 26 game.

This will mark the eighth time the sports complex has hosted a Navy-Notre Dame game and the first since 2010, when Navy defeated the Irish 35-17.

The Navy-Notre Dame series was the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in college football — 93 consecutive years — before COVID-19 forced a cancellation in 2020. The two schools will play on Nov. 6 in South Bend, Indiana.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

MetLife Stadium will also host this year’s Army-Navy game on Dec. 11.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines