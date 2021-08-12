On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Oakland 17, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 4:54 pm
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 17 14 17 10 4
Canha lf 6 1 1 3 0 0 .247
Marte cf 3 0 2 3 0 1 .415
a-Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .211
Olson 1b 6 0 1 2 0 0 .283
Moreland dh 5 3 2 2 0 0 .230
Harrison 2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .296
Kemp 2b 4 3 3 0 1 0 .252
Murphy c 4 3 2 2 2 1 .224
Chapman 3b 1 3 0 0 5 1 .214
Brown rf-cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .204
Andrus ss 5 2 1 2 1 0 .233
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 3 0 3 6
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .294
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Ramos c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Zimmer rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .245
Mercado lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .135
Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .165
Oakland 030 252 041_17 14 1
Cleveland 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-hit by pitch for Marte in the 7th.

E_Bassitt (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Cleveland 4. 2B_Murphy (21), Marte (3), Canha (18), Rosario (19). HR_Moreland (8), off Garza; Moreland (9), off Parker. RBIs_Murphy 2 (52), Marte 3 (9), Canha 3 (40), Moreland 2 (27), Andrus 2 (28), Olson 2 (76), Brown (33), Piscotty 2 (16). SF_Brown.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Olson 3, Moreland, Andrus); Cleveland 2 (Reyes, Giménez). RISP_Oakland 7 for 21; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Canha, Miller. GIDP_Olson, Miller, Mercado.

DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Kemp, Olson; Chapman, Kemp, Olson); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Rosario, Miller).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 12-3 6 3 0 0 2 6 81 3.06
Puk 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.00
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.79
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.14
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morgan, L, 1-5 4 3 5 5 3 1 72 6.52
Garza 0 1 4 4 3 0 21 4.70
Perez 1 1-3 3 3 3 3 0 46 20.25
Young 2 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 38 15.43
Parker 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 2 26 2.59

Garza pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 3-3, Young 2-1, Parker 2-2. HBP_Morgan 2 (Moreland,Marte), Young (Piscotty). PB_Ramos (1).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:27. A_16,559 (34,788).

