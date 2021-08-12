Oakland 17, Cleveland 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|17
|14
|17
|10
|4
|
|Canha lf
|6
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.247
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.415
|a-Piscotty ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Olson 1b
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Moreland dh
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Harrison 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Kemp 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Murphy c
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.224
|Chapman 3b
|1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|.214
|Brown rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.233
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Zimmer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Oakland
|030
|252
|041_17
|14
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-hit by pitch for Marte in the 7th.
E_Bassitt (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Cleveland 4. 2B_Murphy (21), Marte (3), Canha (18), Rosario (19). HR_Moreland (8), off Garza; Moreland (9), off Parker. RBIs_Murphy 2 (52), Marte 3 (9), Canha 3 (40), Moreland 2 (27), Andrus 2 (28), Olson 2 (76), Brown (33), Piscotty 2 (16). SF_Brown.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Olson 3, Moreland, Andrus); Cleveland 2 (Reyes, Giménez). RISP_Oakland 7 for 21; Cleveland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Canha, Miller. GIDP_Olson, Miller, Mercado.
DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Kemp, Olson; Chapman, Kemp, Olson); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Rosario, Miller).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 12-3
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|81
|3.06
|Puk
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.79
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.14
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morgan, L, 1-5
|4
|
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|72
|6.52
|Garza
|0
|
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|21
|4.70
|Perez
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|46
|20.25
|Young
|2
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|38
|15.43
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|2.59
Garza pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Perez 3-3, Young 2-1, Parker 2-2. HBP_Morgan 2 (Moreland,Marte), Young (Piscotty). PB_Ramos (1).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:27. A_16,559 (34,788).
