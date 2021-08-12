Oakland 17, Cleveland 0

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 17 14 17 10 4 Canha lf 6 1 1 3 0 0 .247 Marte cf 3 0 2 3 0 1 .415 a-Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .211 Olson 1b 6 0 1 2 0 0 .283 Moreland dh 5 3 2 2 0 0 .230 Harrison 2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .296 Kemp 2b 4 3 3 0 1 0 .252 Murphy c 4 3 2 2 2 1 .224 Chapman 3b 1 3 0 0 5 1 .214 Brown rf-cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .204 Andrus ss 5 2 1 2 1 0 .233

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 3 0 3 6 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .294 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Ramos c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Zimmer rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .245 Mercado lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .135 Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .165

Oakland 030 252 041_17 14 1 Cleveland 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-hit by pitch for Marte in the 7th.

E_Bassitt (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Cleveland 4. 2B_Murphy (21), Marte (3), Canha (18), Rosario (19). HR_Moreland (8), off Garza; Moreland (9), off Parker. RBIs_Murphy 2 (52), Marte 3 (9), Canha 3 (40), Moreland 2 (27), Andrus 2 (28), Olson 2 (76), Brown (33), Piscotty 2 (16). SF_Brown.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Olson 3, Moreland, Andrus); Cleveland 2 (Reyes, Giménez). RISP_Oakland 7 for 21; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Canha, Miller. GIDP_Olson, Miller, Mercado.

DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Kemp, Olson; Chapman, Kemp, Olson); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Rosario, Miller).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 12-3 6 3 0 0 2 6 81 3.06 Puk 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.00 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.79 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.14

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morgan, L, 1-5 4 3 5 5 3 1 72 6.52 Garza 0 1 4 4 3 0 21 4.70 Perez 1 1-3 3 3 3 3 0 46 20.25 Young 2 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 38 15.43 Parker 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 2 26 2.59

Garza pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 3-3, Young 2-1, Parker 2-2. HBP_Morgan 2 (Moreland,Marte), Young (Piscotty). PB_Ramos (1).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:27. A_16,559 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.